Rochdale Half Marathon and 10k has no plans to join COVID-19 cancellation list

The Rochdale Marathon and 10K is still expected to go ahead later this year and a greater prize fund has been set up for participants looking for a place on the podium.

First place in the half marathon earns £120 worth of vouchers to spend at running store “Up and Running”. Second place wins £100 of vouchers, while third gets £80, fourth £60 and fifth £50.

The first male and first female to cross the line in the 10K will get a £100 voucher, with £80 for second, £60 for third and £50 and £40 for fourth and fifth-placed runners.

There are also 16 additioanl age category prizes in the half marthon and 10K and there are also two club team prizes up for grabs of £120 and £60 prizes plus commemorative shields for the first and second non-club teams.

The marathon and 10k will take place on Saturday 4th October and race co-ordinator Nick Barton has no plans to cancel the event just yet. Barton insists government advice will be followed in the build-up to the event.

“Although we are unable to predict what may happen between now and then, we’re encouraging everyone to make the most of their daily exercise and training in anticipation for our event to go ahead as planned. We’ve around 300 registered already and with a one mile fun run and 10K as well as the half marathon there’s something for every ability. We’ll be working hard to ensure participants can enjoy them in a safe and happy environment.”

The race includes an array of picturesque views including Hollingworth Lake and since 2015 over 5,800 have taken part in the event.

The routes for the half marathon and 10K are given below.

The half marathon leaves the town hall along the Esplanade and runs the edge of Broadfield Park, before heading through to Rochdale Canal at Oldham Road Basin. The route then heads past Kingsway Business Park and Smithy Bridge along the canal. Close to the Waterside Restaurant the route leaves the tow path and heads up Hollingworth Road towards Hollingworth Lake, making a clockwise loop of the lake. It then returns down Hollingworth Road and back on to the canal. The race retraces its outward route from the town hall until it reaches Broadfield Park, where runners will go through the park before re-joining The Esplanade for the final sprint to the finish line.

The 10K follows the same route as the half marathon on to the canal, but leaves the canal at the swing bridge at Kingsway Business Park, making a loop of pleasant cycleways, before returning to the canal and the same finishing route as the half marathon.

To sign up for the events and see a breakdown of the prizes go to www.rochdale.gov.uk/run