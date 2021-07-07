Rochdale man sentenced to 13 years in prison after man killed in Cheetham Hill car crash

Dylan Lipinski of Gale Court, Rochdale was yesterday (Tuesday 6 July 2021) sentenced at Manchester Crown Square Court to 13 years in prison after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst disqualified from driving.

The court heard how on Sunday 30 May 2021, Lipinski, 28 – who was disqualified from driving at the time – was driving a Volkswagen Jetta with two of his friends as passengers – one of which was 30-year-old Carl Service.

As Lipinski was pulling away from a shop on Cheetham Hill, he collided with a Vauxhall Astra as it was manoeuvring out from a parking space.

Following this collision, Lipinski made off quickly from the scene towards Smedley Lane where he overtook another car at excess speed which caused Lipinski’s car to swerve in the road.

Seconds later, Lipinski’s car was seen to spin out of control before coming to a halt near a fence. As the car was spinning, Carl Service was thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency services attended and Carl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency staff, he sadly died a short while later.

Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a completely reckless and irresponsible act which resulted in the death of a man. Our thoughts remain with Carl’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Lipinski is a selfish individual who didn’t give a thought to the danger his actions posed to the passengers in his car, other road users and members of the public.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives Lipinski the time he needs to reflect on the amount of devastation and hurt his selfish actions have caused and sends a clear message to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to act in such a manner, that these actions can have serious consequences.”