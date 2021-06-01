Rochdale man charged following fatal collision in Cheetham Hill

A man from Rochdale has been charged following a fatal collision in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester on Sunday (30 May 2021).

Officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a VW Jetta and a parked car on Smedley Lane, Cheetham Hill, just after 7.30pm.

The rear passenger of the VW, a 30-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and despite the best efforts of emergency staff, died a short time later in hospital.

Dylan Lipinski, 28, of Gale Court, Rochdale, was charged with death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a sample, failing to stop and driving with no insurance.

He has appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court today (1 June 2021) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 6 July 2021

Another man, a 31-year-old, was arrested and has since been released pending further enquiries.

Speaking yesterday, Sergeant Andrew Page, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Sadly, a man has lost his life as a result of this collision. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

We are hopeful there may be some witnesses around the time of the collision who may have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or visit the GMP website www.gmp.police.uk, quoting incident 2879 of 30/05/2021.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.