Rochdale Freemasons and The Summit Inn helping feed the needy

Pub landlord Chris Jay (Summit Inn Littleborough) who is also a member of Rochdale District Freemasons has been making over 300 meals a week for Soup Kitchen Rochdale to feed the homeless and isolated during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With the help of other Freemasons in the area, such as John Taylor, Gareth Baron, Simon Rogers and many more – the meals have been distributed twice a week to the Soup Kitchen in Champness Hall Rochdale.

Chris has made cottage pies, pizzas and pasties so that people can enjoy a decent hot meal if they have fallen on hard times.

The Soup Kitchen started off back in 2013 from a parked car on the Town Hall car park, and since then thanks to generous fundraising, has been based at the famous local landmark – Champness Hall.

What started off as a weekly serving of bread and soup has now evolved to providing over 300 meals, 4 times a week.

Local supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco, Co-op, Costco and Sainsburys and other providers have been helping with donations of ingredients and baked goods, with the Soup Kitchen relying on volunteers to collect the donations, and a team who are based at Champness Hall sorting it out and getting food parcels and portions ready.

Lockdown has seen a huge increase in demand and frequency, and the Soup Kitchen is again in need of public fundraising to continue providing the service.

When the government ‘Everyone In’ scheme ends shortly, lots of homeless people who were put up in hotels will be back out on the streets making the food distribution more difficult.

There are plans for an upcoming fundraiser to provide a trailer or van, so that meals can be delivered to people as a contingency. People can follow the Soup Kitchen Rochdale and Rochdale District Freemasons on Facebook for more details.

Some of the volunteers who have been helping whilst on furlough leave will soon be going back to work, so we invite any Roch Valley Radio listeners that can spare some time to get in touch to assist with the collection of food donations and deliver to the Soup Kitchen.