Rochdale Feel Good Festival cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Rochdale Feel Good Festival, due to take place on Saturday 22 August has been cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus.

Councillor Janet Emsley, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, community and culture at Rochdale Borough Council said: “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation over the last couple of months and were so hoping to be able to bring you all another fantastic weekend this August, but it’s become clear that it’s just not possible to go ahead. There are too many obstacles, too many risks and too much uncertainty. We can’t assume mass gatherings will even be permitted in August, but in any case, safety will never be compromised and in this unprecedented situation we couldn’t guarantee being able to deliver the full Feel Good Festival experience. I understand this cancellation will be disappointing for everyone, but we feel this is absolutely the right decision for the safety of all those involved as well as wider public health.”

The festival will return in August 2021, for a day of top class entertainment, food and culture with the date to be confirmed soon.

Rochdale Feel Good Festival has been held every summer since 2008 and has grown to become the single biggest event on the borough’s calendar attracting thousands of residents as well as visitors from across the north of England and beyond.

Acts already announced included leading northern soul band The Northern Soultrain, new Manchester singer/songwriter Abbie Ozard, alternative dance band ENTT and indie/folk duo Firewoodisland, with Rochdale favourite Dave Sweetmore hosting and DJ’ing on the main stage.

“We’re already looking forward to 2021 and are expecting that the majority of acts booked for our main stage and indoor venues will appear next summer along with our hugely popular headliner to be revealed. Rochdale Feel Good Festival 2021 will be one to savour and you can start looking forward to it now. Ticket details will be announced later this year.”

added councillor Emsley.

Long term supporter and main stage sponsor Ben Boothman, owner of The Flying Horse Hotel said: “We have supported this amazing festival since it was born, and it is bitterly disappointing that it is not feasible to hold it this summer. The chances of us being able to deliver it have been decreasing on a weekly basis and given the months of work and organisation required it’s become too big an ask for this August. Saying that, after the storm comes the calm. We will all come out of this together and when we do we will be stronger. Rochdale Feel Good Festival will return and we will all get back together again to enjoy one hell of a party.”

For further festival updates on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/feelgoodfestival, connect with @FeelGoodFest on Twitter or visit www.rochdalefeelgoodfestival.co.uk