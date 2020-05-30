Rochdale Council will stand by residents left behind by coronavirus struggle

Rochdale Council leader Allen Brett has offered reassurance to residents struggling to pay their council tax. In the last financial year £18 million of local tax support has been given to over 21,500 claimants in the area.

The coronavirus pandemic is set to leave many in the Greater Manchester region struggling to pay bills and Rochdale Council is standing by it’s residents who could potentially be the biggest victims of the economic struggle as the region adapts to a ‘new normal’.

Yet Brett and his colleagues have recognised this and later this financial year up to a further £150 will be reduced from council tax charges for working age residents who receive local council tax support, in response to the coronavirus crisis. Reduced bills should be issued in early July.

Labour councillor Brett has urged struggling residents to speak to local authorities immediately.

In a statement, the Rochdale leader said.

“If you’re struggling to pay your monthly council tax, please get in touch with us and we’ll do our best to help. We may be able to create a new payment plan or possibly agree to pause your payments until a later date. We’ll also be able to see if you could qualify for any benefits or schemes. Visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/counciltax or call us on 0300 303 8870.”

In light of the ongoing pandemic where Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham described the regions financial situation as ‘dire’, Rochdale Council confirmed council tax takings had reduced by 0,1% from 2018/19 to 2019/20.

Brett re-assured his residents help will always be there for those who ask for it.

“Like other authorities, we are also collecting outstanding debt to make sure we can continue to provide valuable front line services, but in terms of enforcement we are targeting residents who won’t pay rather than those who can’t, so if you are worried about your bill or would like some advice, please contact us at the earliest opportunity.”