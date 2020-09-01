Rochdale Council takes a stand against COVID-19 racism

Rochdale Borough Council is taking a stand against racism linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months councillors have received racist emails and racist comments on social media have increased.

Deputy leader of Rochdale Borough Council, Councillor Sara Rowbotham, said: “Rochdale Borough Council does not tolerate racism or any form of discrimination.

“Sadly we have seen an increase in racist comments during COVID-19.

“Coronavirus will look for any opportunity to infect you and the people you come into contact with. It does not care where you live, how old you are or what colour your skin is.

“Protecting each other by following the advice is how we will tackle the virus in our borough. Share the advice, not the virus and not racism.”

The nature of coronavirus has changed during the pandemic, with most cases initially found in care homes. Community transmission is now the most common way of passing on the virus and cases are being found across the borough.

Whilst some wards have higher rates than other, the cumulative rate per 100,000 for every ward in the borough of Rochdale is higher than the England average. To help identify cases, testing is currently available in Rochdale town centre, Heywood and Middleton, seven days a week.

We all need to work together to stop the spread of the disease. As a reminder, everyone should:

Wear face coverings in shops and all public places, as much as possible

Keep two metres apart at all times

Avoid physical contact with anyone outside your own household, including shaking hands or hugging

Get tested even if you don’t have symptoms and isolate if you are told to do so

Do not meet people from different households either indoors or in private gardens

Do not share a vehicle with anyone outside your household

Do not visit venues such as bars, pubs, restaurants and places of worship with people outside your own household or support bubble

Do not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances

Rochdale Borough Council asks residents to consider comments they make in communication with the council, its members and its staff. Discrimination will be reported to the relevant authority or social media platform.

Anyone can report a hate crime by visiting rochdale.gov.uk/hatecrime.