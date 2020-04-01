Rochdale Council pledges cash boost for food banks

Rochdale Borough Council has pledged £30k of support to local food banks and to ensure the emergency response can continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Council leader Allen Brett announced the cash boost to help support the increase in the number of people across the borough needing food parcels.

The money will ensure vulnerable residents who are struggling to get food can continue to be provided with vital help and support.

Councillor Brett said: “Our food banks will be seeing a surge in demand, so I wanted to take action to provide help where it is needed most. The council’s donation will support the brilliant work that is taking place across the borough and help to ensure vulnerable residents are provided with food during the pandemic.

“As leader of the council, I would like to reiterate my thanks for the amazing community work that is taking place and it’s important we continue to work together, look after each other and follow the government instructions on staying safe. We will come through this pandemic stronger and the resilience of the borough’s residents and community groups never fails to impress me.”