Rochdale Council parking machines are still in use during COVID-19

Rochdale residents have this morning shown anger that parking machines are still in use across the borough.

This morning (27th March) parking machines in Rochdale were still in use despite other towns across the country suspending parking charges and closing all parking machines.

One local resident got in touch with Roch Valley Radio to vent their anger at having to use the machine despite parking charges being lifted.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us “I think it is ridiculous that since the government are enforcing the social distancing and hygiene that Rochdale council are flouting the guidance provided and still making residents touch the unclean machines. I don’t know who has used the machine prior to me???”

He continued “Parking is FREE for up to 3 hours, although you still have to use the machine to get a ticket and parking enforcement officers are still patrolling the town centre checking vehicles. Is this really a key worker role?”

In other local boroughs, such as Bury, the council have taken a proactive approach in suspending all machines and placing notices on per the image sent in to us below.

Rochdale Council has been contacted for comment and we yet to receive a reply.