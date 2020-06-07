Rochdale born BBC Presenter Mark Chapman ‘devastated’ following wife’s death

The broadcasting world was in mourning tonight with BBC Presenter Mark Chapman and his family following the announcement of his wife Sara’s death at the age of just 44.

Sara passed away last Wednesday following a long illness with cancer. She leaves behind Mr Chapman and their three children.

Rochdale born Chapman has become a household name presenting flagship shows including Match of The Day 2 and The Monday Night Club on Radio Five Live. Understandably the family are ‘devastated’ at the tragic news.

A source told The Sun, “Sadly Sara passed away on June 3. Mark and the kids are absolutely devastated.

The family was there and it’s just a really sad situation.

‘They’re an extremely private family and would appreciate people respecting that”.

Fellow BBC colleagues Gary Lineker and Dan Walker were the first offering their condolences to the Chapman family.

Oh no. How utterly heartbreaking. Thoughts are with poor Chappers and his family. https://t.co/4c6AhZO5vA — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 7, 2020