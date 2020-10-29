Roch Valley Radio Launch The Care and Craft Appeal

Roch Valley Radio has teamed up with Deano Beano’s Books to launch The Care and Craft appeal and donate some much needed light past times for care home residents of Nazareth House in Prestwich.

2020 has been a traumatic and turbulent year so far and the pandemic has affected people from all communities and walks of life.

This is no different for those who currently reside in Care Homes across the country.

Whilst no face to face visits are currently permitted in Care Homes, the amazing staff at the homes are having to come up with new ways of entertaining residents and keeping their minds active whilst making a positive impact on their mental health.

Roch Valley Radio have teamed up with the good people at Deano Beano’s Books to provide the residents of Nazareth House in Prestwich with some much need craft kits to keep them busy during this on-going pandemic.

The crafts range from Embroidery Kits, Pattern books and Colouring books to Puzzle Books, Origami and transfer books.

The process is simple and we recognise this is a difficult time for everyone.

Simply visit Deano Beano’s Books HERE, browse and choose the craft you wish to purchase, they will send you the payment options and will then donate the kit you buy direct to Nazareth House.

This is a fantastic opportunity to help put a smile on the faces of those who have given so much for our country.