Totty Robin’s Football Club Raffle.

The local football team,’ Totty Robin’s ‘ recently hosted a raffle offering the opportunity for title sponsorship of the club. The winning business was then allowed to chose the charity that will sponsor the club free of charge. This charity would then be the focus of their annual fundraiser efforts.

The raffle took place virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The winning business was The Best of Bury, choosing the fantastic charity, Super Josh as their focus.

Jack Reading commented “As a new local team, we were delighted by the generosity of the businesses and individuals that took part in the Totty Robins FC sponsorship raffle.

The winning business, The Best of Bury, have a long history of supporting the local community and we are delighted that we will be fundraising later this year for such an amazing cause in The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity.”

They also added a special thanks to Rossendale Recycling who paid for the sponsorship to the back of the shirt. The funds provided by them were significantly appreciated.

The raffle raised £350 in total, enough to buy the kit needed for the team. They are looking forward to more fundraising events later in the year to support their chosen charity.