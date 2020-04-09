Road restrictions to deter Holcombe Easter gathering

Traffic restrictions have been imposed near Holcombe Hill to deter people from gathering there this weekend in defiance of the Government’s advice on social distancing.

For the duration of the Easter weekend, Holcombe Old Road and Cross Lane will be closed to all traffic except for access and emergency vehicles. There will also be no waiting at any time on Lumb Carr Road and Helmshore Road. The car park on Lumb Carr Road is also closed.

The reason for these measures is to prevent the annual Easter massing of people at Holcombe Hill in the interests of public health in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Councillor Alan Quinn, Bury Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “The message is simple – stay at home, save lives, save our NHS.

“Reducing our contact with others is the only way to stop this virus spreading, and ensure our health and social care staff can cope with the ever-increasing number of illnesses and deaths.

“Stay local, and get your outdoor exercise near your home, with members of your household only. Avoid non-essential travel, and don’t meet up with others.

“It’s unfortunate, but essential, that we bring in these restrictions now. The sooner we defeat the virus, the sooner we get can back to enjoying Holcombe Hill and the great outdoors.”