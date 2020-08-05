Rising Covid-19 cases show we must follow the rules say Bury Council

Transmission among households is driving an increase in Bury coronavirus cases, say health and council leaders.

And it is among younger adults, particularly those aged 18-39, where the numbers are on the rise.

With 38 new confirmed cases in the week to 1 August, compared to 22 the week before, they urge everyone to follow the guidance and prevent the borough going into lockdown.

The new figures mean that the 7-day infection rate in Bury is now 20.0 per 100,000 population, up from 11.5.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re seeing a rise in the number of cases in Bury since the national lockdown was eased. Although we remain the second lowest in Greater Manchester, this is still a cause for concern.

“Our local intelligence suggests that transmission in large households, and between households, is a leading cause of this increase. Sadly, there is anecdotal evidence that some people are still not following the rules and continuing to visit relatives indoors and in their gardens. This is not fair on the majority of people who have been scrupulous in following the guidance.”

Cllr Simpson added: “The numbers of over-65s contracting coronavirus in Bury is now relatively low. Nearly half of the newest cases in Bury are in working age adults, particularly those aged 18-39.

“And the rise is not confined to one area or community. These new cases are spread out across the whole borough, while the ethnicity of confirmed cases is roughly evenly split between people who identified as White, and people who identified as Asian or Asian British.”

Bury’s data is based on the number of confirmed cases, which explains why it differs from Greater Manchester/England data which is based on positive tests (which may include multiple tests on the same person).

In Bury:

you must not meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden

you must not visit someone else’s home or garden – even if they live outside the affected areas

you should not socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues – such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

Face coverings must be worn in shops/supermarkets, public transport, banks and post offices – and, from Saturday (8 Aug), this will be expanded to include cinemas/theatres, places of workshop, libraries/museums and community centres.

The Government has published a list of Frequently Asked Questions on what you can and cannot do: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/north-west-of-england-local-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do

Dr Jeffrey Schryer, chair of NHS Bury CCG, said: “I cannot emphasise how serious this is. Around 46,000 people in the UK have died from this disease, around 240 here in Bury.

“Every single one of us must follow the rules: keep your distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering where required, and don’t meet people from other households.

“Nobody likes it, but we must do it. The last thing we want is for another widespread lockdown to be imposed.”