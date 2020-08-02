REVIEW: BRAND NEW Pet Cafe and Bakery in Bury

What do you get when you cross crazy dog lovers with the quiet village of Tottington? Paws for Coffee Cafe and Bakery!

Paws for Coffee is a rustic shop in Tottington and the grand opening was a rip-roaring success with queues seen stretching down Tottington Road.

We went along to the GRAND OPENING of this brand new coffee shop and bakery for four legged friends and their humans alike.

Of course I didn’t go alone, I took my four month old Border Collie pup, Del, along with me to sample the goods and check out the services.

As we drove down Tottington road looking for the new establishment, it didn’t take us long to spot when we saw a sizeable crowd on the pavement outside- and if that wasn’t a big enough give away the paw print balloon arch might have helped!

Parking was super easy to find and stress-free. Exiting the car and heading to the shop, Del was very excitable seeing all of his new doggo friends.

Upon entering, there was free prosecco and orange juice for us humans and complimentary wine and beer for our best friends. Del wasn’t particularly impressed with the beer but was a big fan of the wine.

At the rear of the shop there is a play area for the pooches which looked incredibly comfy and we had to prise Del away it.

We was not able to try the doggie biscuits but on offer will be popular version of classic biscuits including custard creams, party rings, jammie dodgers and my personal favourite PAWbons.

There is plenty of space on the inside with ample seating.

And if hygiene and safety is your concern then fear not, there is a hand washing facility on the outside with regular cleaning of tables and touch points.

The posh pooch cafe was officially opened at 1pm by Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Councillor Trevor Holt and Mrs Evelyn Holt alongside special guest 9 year-old Daisy Turner.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Holt predicted the new store to be a huge success and wished them every success for their new venture.

9 year-old Daisy, pupil of Bury Grammar School was invited along to open the shop. Speaking at the event Daisy said “I want to open my own dog cafe when I am older and want to call it The Dog and Fish”.

Speaking exclusively to Roch Valley Radio last week, owner Karen Phillips when asked who is welcome to the cafe said “Anyone with fur, or feathers, we welcome everyone, scales, feather, fur it doesn’t matter as long as they are well behaved and they like biscuits it is absolutely fine”

She added “For humans we will be serving paninis, homemade soup of the day, jacket potato, sandwiches, ice cream, cooked breakfasts, waffles and an array of specialty coffees and teas and for the dogs it’s biscuits- we have cookie cutters in the shape of dog faces so every breed will be there as well as pup cakes which are human cupcakes but dog friendly”

If you have a dog (or even if you don’t!) pop along and check out the brilliant new Paws for Coffee cafe and bakery. You won’t regret it!