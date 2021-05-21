Restart grants available to help businesses reopening

Local businesses are reminded that they may be eligible for a Restart grant to help them get going post-Covid.

They are aimed at firms such as shops, pubs and gyms who have reopened their doors as lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

The council has already paid out 1,057 Restart grants worth £7.7 million, and the deadline for applications is 30 June.

There are two types of grant available:

Restart grants for non-essential retail businesses. Depending on your business’s rateable value, grant payments will be either £2,667, £4,000 or £6,000.

Depending on your business’s rateable value, grant payments will be either £2,667, £4,000 or £6,000. Restart grants for hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses. Again, depending on rateable value, grants will be £8,000, £12,000 or £18,000.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “All of us are determined to get Bury back in business after this past year of uncertainty. These grants are available now, so don’t miss out – if you’re eligible, apply today.”

To see if you are eligible, and to apply for a grant, go to www.bury.gov.uk/restartgrant