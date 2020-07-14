Residents asked for views on Bee Network cycle and walking safety schemes.

People who live or work in Bury are being asked for their views on a series of proposed improvements that are part of Greater Manchester’s Bee Network.

Eight new or improved road crossings for pedestrians and cyclists are proposed in the Wash Lane and Bell Lane area to the east of the town centre. These updates are part of a Greater Manchester-wide project to improve crossings throughout the city-region, which are often a barrier for people cycling or walking.

They are aimed at making it easier, quicker and safer to cycle or walk around town. The changes should also reduce rat-running and congestion in residential streets.

The routes will connect with the rest of the Bee Network, which will be largest joined-up cycling and walking network in the UK at 1,800 miles long, and will provide a real alternative to the car.

The work was planned before the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen the numbers of cycle journeys increase by an average of 34%, and the aim is that making key crossings easier and safer to navigate by bike will encourage those people to keep on cycling and others to give it a go.

The proposals are for:

* A signalised crossing over Bell Lane, from St Paul’s Street and Bright Street

* A signalised crossing over Bell Lane, between the entrance to Hoyles Park and Back Bell Lane

* A signalised crossing over Parsonage Street, to access Cedar Street

* Create a filter to allow access between Maxwell Street and Pine Street

* Create a filter to allow access between Deal Street and Cedar Street

* Create a zebra crossing over Willow Street between Maxwell Street and Poplar Street

* Relocate the existing pedestrian crossing on Wash Lane, upgrade it to a signalised crossing and open cycle access from Pine Street

* A signalised crossing over Rochdale Road at the junction of Pine Street South, and close this junction to motor vehicles

People are being asked to give their views on the proposals by 27 July through the TfGM website https://tfgm.com/made-to-move/consultations where a leaflet gives full illustrations and details.

The proposals are in addition to a proposed “pop-up” temporary cycle lane along the A56 Bury New Road, from St Mary’s Park, Prestwich, up to the Salford City Council boundary. This would then continue until it reaches Manchester city centre.

This route is currently in development and next steps will be confirmed in the coming days.A decision has yet to be made on funding for this route.

Councillor Lucy Smith, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “It is crucial that changes are made to improve the safety of the roads between Wash Lane and Rochdale Old Road.

“This will help people on foot and bike get to work, school and to the shops and the changes will link roads to become part of our ‘Bee Network’.”