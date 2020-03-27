Rent holiday for Bury Market traders

Traders on the famous Bury Market will be given a two-month rent holiday to help them cope with loss of trade during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The moratorium will apply to all traders, not just the non-food stalls who were affected by the Government’s instruction that non-essential retail outlets must close.

The move was agreed by the council’s cabinet last night, and will be dated from 16 March. It is a two-month rent-free period, and does not have to be repaid later.

Cllr Jane Black, cabinet member for corporate resources, said: “Bury Market is the jewel in the crown of Bury, a hugely popular attraction that brings in visitors from across the land as well as many local residents.

“We are proud of our market and will do all we can to make sure it continues to prosper for many years to come. That’s why we have taken this measure to help our 300-plus traders through this very difficult period, and put their businesses in the best position to bounce back once this pandemic is over.

“While this rent holiday is for two months, we will look at extending that period or providing further support in the event of a prolonged shutdown.”