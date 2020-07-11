Remembering Srebrenica – Every Action Matters

Council leaders are backing the Every Action Matters campaign today on this, the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica.

Around 8,000 Bosnians, predominantly Muslim men and boys, were murdered on this date in 1995 in what was the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War.

Every Action Matters encourages every person to reflect on the choices they make and show that individual actions can make a real difference.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, joined local young people and other Greater Manchester leaders for a special service on Thursday night.

Cllr O’Brien, who is the GMCA lead for young people and cohesion, said: “It’s really important that the role of Remembering Srebrenica and other charities who raise awareness and educate people on what happened during the Bosnian war 25 years ago is recognised and that we continue to work across GM to make it a place for everyone.”

At 7pm tonight (Saturday), the Remembering Srebrenica charitable organisation will be broadcasting the UK National Srebrenica Memorial Day Commemoration online on their social media and YouTube accounts with a programme of speakers which will include HRH Prince Charles – see http://www.srebrenica.org.uk/information/uk-national-srebrenica-memorial-day-commemoration/

Cllr David Jones, Bury Council’s cabinet member for communities and emergency planning, said: “We must ensure that we never forget about the genocide and reaffirm our commitment to standing up against all forms of hatred and prejudice that targets groups based on their religion, ethnicity, gender, sexuality or any type of difference.

“As shown in our recent commitment to an Equality Review across Bury Council and CCG, it is now more important than ever for us to come together as people in the UK, no matter what our background, to celebrate diversity and to stand together in solidarity against hatred and discrimination. We hope you will join us in mourning the loss of those who died at Srebrenica and reflecting on how we as individuals, groups and communities can come together to build a better future without hatred.”

Cllr Jones praised the actions of Sarfraz M. Malik, aka ‘The Cheetham Poet’ who, unable to join a mass peace walk in 2020 due to Coronavirus restrictions, has been walking alone three times a week in Heaton Park. His target was to walk the equivalent of 62 miles, the distance that thousands of residents of Srebrenica walked to flee to a safe haven in Tuzla. In fact Sarfraz has clocked up a total of 183 miles and hopes to complete his virtual journey from Tuzla to Srebrenica to Tuzla and back to Srebrenica by this Sunday.

“This is a marvellous act of remembering the atrocity in times when traditional remembrance is not always possible, and I wish him well on his final laps of the park this weekend.”

