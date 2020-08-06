REGIONAL: Droylsden FC have resigned from the Northern Premier League

Some sad news coming out of Droylsden this morning as it’s announced the town’s football club has resigned from the Northern Premier League.

A statement on their club website read: “Droylsden FC have as of today resigned from the Northern Premier League and will also take no part in Cup Competition this season

In a letter sent to the Northern Premier League Chairman Dave Pace described the decision as the most difficult he has ever had to make.

However, the disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis has left him with no alternative.

The closing of the social club and its function rooms since the start of the pandemic, the main income source with no indication of any restart on viable trading terms along with a loss of income from the club’s main sponsor has left the club with no visible alternative income stream during the crisis.

The club may hopefully survive this crisis and continue into the future in less challenging circumstances than we find ourselves in during the present

The club will be making no further statement at the present time”

Droylsden FC who were formed in 1892, reached the Conference after winning the Conference North play-offs in the 2006/07 season.

More recently, in the 2019/20 season that was declared null & void due to COVID-19, the Bloods finished 16th in the Northern Premier League North West Division