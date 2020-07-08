RECAP: Mayor of Greater Manchester’s latest coronavrius update & reaction to Chancellor’s statement in the commons

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham hosted his weekly press conference earlier, to update the media on the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic across the city.

Mr Burnham started by discussing the latest data and as can be seen from the below table, Greater Manchester’s 7 day rate of positive tests per 100,000 population is down from 13.3 to 10.2, a decrease has also been seen in Rochdale from 28.8 to 27.9 but Bury’s rate has increase by 1 from 6.3 to 7.3.

When talking about the slight increase in Bury, as well as those in Salford & Trafford the Mayor said that he wasn’t “concerned to much”

Data from hospitals is also reducing week by week, this time last week Greater Manchester had 9 daily admissions with Coronavirus while today it’s dropped to 4.

Patients in ICU beds has also dropped slightly, from 24 last week to 22 this week, but there has been a big drop in patients in non-ICU beds, from 342 last week to 187 this week.

When talking about the data in general, Andy added that it’s “showing the right trend”

The Mayor then moved onto talk about Local Data, he said that he’s written to the Health Secretary today with a detailed paper prepared by local public health official, setting out to Mr Hanncock what the Greater Manchester region needs to make sure the figures keep falling.

He added: “For any other notifiable disease this would be provided as a matter of course.”

Andy then moved onto to talk about today’s statement from the Chancellor.

The kickstart scheme was welcomed by the GM Mayor so too was the incentive of the furlough scheme

The Mayor, wants the scheme to have maximum effects in supporting youngsters.

He added that he wants these schemed to be delivered locally, saying: that they “know these communities best.”

Secondly, on the Chancellor’s statement, the mayor talked about what he thought was an “omission”

He talked about the poorer communities, where people on low-paid contracts, if they become are asked to self isolate, will find it ‘very very hard to do so’.

He went onto say that if the Government give these people access to Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) then more people are likely to comply with NHS test & trace.

Mr Burnham also touched on levelling up, which he’s talked about a lot in the last few days.

He wants more levelling up and wants everyone to be able to have a Universal Basic Income.

He also talked about how the North of England has been hit hard because the Government hasn’t supported the most vulnerable regions and would not have been paid due to government guidelines.

The press conference was then opened up to questions,

One of our media colleagues, asked why Rochdale’s rate is still relatively high and why those mentioned earlier have all slightly increased.

Andy noted that Rochdale have had a more proactive approach to testing, but he also added that he wouldn’t want to say that’s the only reason for the high rate in the town.

Moving onto our questions that we asked,

Firstly, we asked a question on the Chancellor’s earlier statement and how this will support the young people of Greater Manchester, which Andy is a big advocate of.

He was happy that Rishi Sunak focused his statement in the Commons earlier on Young people.

But the GM Mayor did believe that this should be run at a local level.

He said: “We know our colleges, we know our businesses, we’re in touch with young people in so many ways….we know what young people want, so deliver it through us.”

Secondly, we touched on the report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and asked The IFS reported in the last couple of days, that the ongoing crisis poses a significant financial risk to the UK higher education sector. Universities are facing big losses across a range of income sources and investments. These losses could cause serious financial problems, including – in the extreme – insolvency, does this concern you and do you think this could affect universities locally?

Mr Burnham replied by saying it’s I am not sure it is going to be so disastrous as previously thought but it is going to be challenging, he also added that he’s spoken to them all individually this week.

He also said: “They’re all resilient organisations….and we’ll work to help them through this.”

Finally we asked about the return of Rugby League, and when can Rochdale Hornets, get back to playing in front of crowds, he said there’s no guarantee for crowds at Rochdale Hornets this autumn or winter

He pleased to see some support for Rugby League clubs

Includes the Arts in this response, would like to see a continuation of the furlough scheme to avoid mass unemployment.

To close the press conference, Andy touched on the situation at Wigan Athletic,

He said he is ‘very very’ worried that a club can be plunged into this kind of crisis out of nowhere.

There are major questions about how prospective owners are vetted, by the regulators in this case the EFL.

He reiterated a comment that he made last week, that the billions that’s in the Premier League, needs to come down through the football pyramid or we’ll see more Wigan Athletic situations.