RECAP: Mayor Andy Burnham brings the media up-to-date on the latest on the Coronavirus outbreak in Greater Manchester

Andy opened the press conference by giving an update on the figures in Greater Manchester and it’s ‘an improving picture’ he said

14 deaths have been recorded hospital in Greater Manchester over the last week

The Mayor then outlined the weekly case data over the last 4 weeks to compare the figures, for the week-ending the 24th May there were 488 new cases, the week after 31st May 273 new cases were recorded, the following week 7th June 224 new cases were recorded and last week, ending the 14th June, 237 new cases were reported.

Andy noted it was ‘stable position with regards to cases’

He then went onto talk about hospitals, 14 daily admissions were recorded one day earlier this week.

28 people are currently in ICU beds with COVID-19 in Greater Manchester, the Mayor calling it a ‘significant reduction’ while outside of ICU 489 people are in hospital with coronavirus across GM.

Onto the situation in care homes, 15% of care homes are reporting a current case, while 9 new care homes have reported cases this week.

Sir Richard Leese then provided an update on test and trace.

He said ‘We’re less than two weeks into the national programme, so it’s too early to provide any meaningful stats on that.

He added that the system is ‘going very very well’ across the 10 boroughs.

Baroness Bev Hughes then provided an update on policing,

She noted that there’s a ‘significant backlog of cases, that need to go through the crown and magistrates courts.’ and they are working with the authorities to deal with this, and a taskforce has also been set up.

She then added that ‘demand has stabilised for the police service over the last week’ after last weekends incident in Trafford & Oldham

Bev then revisited the stats talked about in yesterday’s press conference and you can read all about that here

Before opening up to questions, Andy Burnham said that he was ‘pleased to report high levels on compliance’ when talking about face masks.

90% compliance during the morning peak but there’s also lower numbers of compliance during the evening period. If people don’t comply with the rules on face coverings, then a £100 fine could be enforced.

As of today, people can contact TFGM to order a card that they can show on transport if they can’t wear a face mask due to medical reasons.

In the last week there’s been a 14% rise in Bus use, 20% rise in tram use, 15% rise in footfall at Manchester Piccadilly, 7% rise in car use and a further 6% rise in cycling use.

Due to the rise in patronage, 6% of trams are unable to enforce social distancing, Andy then added that the frequency is turning to every 10 minutes as of Monday.

Earlier today, it was announced that the COVID Alert level will be downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3.

Andy was asked for his views on this and he referred back to the stats he talked about earlier and suggested that those stats back the alert level up, saying that “I wouldn’t necessarily disagree with this decision”

But said, “If I was the government, I would be re-emphasising now the need for vigilance, for safety.”

When asked whether social distancing should be reduced off the back of heavy public transport use, Andy’s message to the Government was “I would advise a little bit of caution in changing it.” He also noted that Downing Street are reviewing the 2 meter rule.

We asked about plans by Bury Grammar to run programmes for exam-age pupils over the school holidays and did the Mayor support this?

Yes, was his response. He added that they needed to work hard to help children in GM this summer.

They’re in discussion with schools across the city to open them up for more than just curriculum days but also for sports, arts or even food.

The final question was on a statue for Marcus Rashford and Andy said that we’re not quite in statue territory yet, but urged Marcus to “keep doing what you’re doing.”