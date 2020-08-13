RECAP: Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham hosted his weekly COVID-19 earlier today

Earlier this afternoon, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham hosted his weekly COVID-19 press conference. Andy was joined by Deputy Mayor & Health lead Sir Richard Leese.

Andy opened the press conference and then handed to Sir Richard to go through this week’s figures.

He started by giving an overview of how case numbers are provided across Greater Manchester.

He explains that they use a number of sources to get the numbers, including the 111 service and the testing data.

He added that the seven-day rolling average is used because there are fluctuations from day to day in the data and the rolling average smooths those out.

As we’ve seen over the last few weeks the infection rate figure has been presented per 100,000 people, this is to give a picture of the density of cases in any given area.

Sir Richard also said, that the rolling average is from 4 days previous so they are able to give an ‘accurate’ picture and able to get ‘real’ comparisons between datasets.

Hospital admissions have halved again in the last week and 111 calls are also at a ‘stable’ level and very few deaths are being seen across GM.

He then talked about those who are testing positive, the vast number of those are either asymptomatic or they have very low levels of symptoms.

Seven of the ten boroughs in the City region have seen an increase. Trafford, Salford & Wigan are the boroughs that have decreased.

In Bury, the 7-day rate of positive tests per 100,000 has increased by 6.3 to 26.7 while Rochdale have risen by 13.5 to 43.2.

While the rate across the whole of Greater Manchester has risen by 6.7.

Sir Richard then hands back to Andy who outlines a letter that he & Richard are sending to the health secretary later today

The Mayor said that the letter said that Greater Manchester does not want to proceed with any further lifting of restrictions, for example opening casinos, skating rinks & theatres.

But Andy added that there should be an exception for the beauty industry and they should be able to reintroduce close contact services.

Downing Street had planned to go ahead with further the changes on August 1 but pushed it back, a further announcement on this hasn’t been made as yet.

He also called for a higher degree of compliance on Test & Trace across Pubs in GM, he added that ‘patchy implementation’ has taken place in some venues, that aren’t taking details as they should be but Burnham also added that ‘we know many are doing the right thing but some are letting the industry sound’

The Mayor also talked today about supermarkets and face compliance within them. He said that he’s going to be writing to the main 4 supermarkets this afternoon, outlining that they need to be checking people before they enter the store to make sure they are wearing a face covering and he said that supermarkets should be implementing this right across GM.

Moving onto the questions from the media, many topics were discussed, one of which was about the furlough scheme and in response to that the Mayor talked about needing a sector-by-sector approach to furlough to ensure certain industries that are still struggling are not left behind.

Mr Burnham added that he does not think the government’s current position on its furlough scheme is sustainable. The furlough scheme is due to end this October.

Another topic that was discussed was GMP’s announcement yesterday on the breaches of COVID-19 measures, and one of our media colleagues asked about a message for college leavers that were planning on celebrating in the next few days after picking up A-Level results.

Andy outlined that it’s been a “tough year” for students and also added that they finally can “celebrate some good news” but the Mayor made it quite clear to celebrate “within the rules”

