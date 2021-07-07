A patient has been airlifted to hospital following an incident in Ramsbottom.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to the scene at a business address on Stubbins Lane just before 1:45 pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

An ambulance, two response vehicles and two air ambulances attended the scene.

An NWAS spokesperson said: “We have responded to a medical incident at a business address on Stubbins Lane. A patient has been airlifted to hospital.

We received a 999 call at 13.44, with an ambulance, two response vehicles and two helimed crews attending the scene.”

The air ambulances landed in a nearby field adjacent to Ramsbottom Pool & Fitness Centre.

No more information is known at this stage.

(Lead Image Credit: Gareth Hughes)