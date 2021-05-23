A 24-year-old man hospitalised with serious injuries following a stabbing in Ramsbottom

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a stabbing in Ramsbottom in the early hours of the morning.

Four men chased the 24-year-old victim from Silver Street to Prince Street where he was stabbed multiple times in the lower-body.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.20am this morning (Sunday 23 May 2021), police were called to reports of a stabbing on Prince Street in Ramsbottom.

Enquiries have established that four men -who were wearing balaclavas and wielding knives – got out of a car on Silver Street and chased the victim – a 24 year old man – to Prince Street where they attacked him, stabbing him multiple times to the lower body.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a scene remains in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Sergeant Dan Smith, of GMP’s Bury district, added: “This is a shocking incident where a man was violently assaulted and has been left with potentially life changing injuries.

“I understand that an incident of this nature may cause concern in the local community, and would like to reassure residents that there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public. There will be increased patrols in the area whilst officers carry out enquiries.

“If anyone has any information in relation to the incident or was in the areas at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, please do get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8172, quoting incident number 78 of 23/05/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)