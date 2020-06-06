Ramsbottom main road to CLOSE to fix leaking pipe

BOLTON Road West in Ramsbottom will be closed for one day on Monday 8 June between Hope Street and Alfred Street.

The road closure is to allow United Utilites time to repair a leaking pipe discovered during work carried out by Cadent gas.

The diversion that will be in place is via Lumb Carr Road and Bolton Road North.

Recent works in the same place is part of a £70,000 cash investment to replace ageing underground pipes.

This investment is to help future-proof the supply to local residents.

The old gas main has heated thousands of homes in the area for over 90 years.

The replacement of the 226 metres pipe will be carried out without any need to disrupt the gas supply or enter residents homes.