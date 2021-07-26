Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Bury

Shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday 25 July 2021), police were called to reports of a collision between a grey Toyota Auris and a bicycle on Church Street West in Radcliffe.

Emergency services attended and a man – aged 35 – was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries. He remains in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police Constable Oliver Batty, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has been seriously injured in this collision and we wish him all the best for a full recovery.

“This collision happened at a busy time of day, and we are hopeful that there are a number people who may have witnessed this collision and may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation.

“If you have any information or footage of this car either before, after or during the collision, please get in touch with police at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1598 of 25/07/21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)