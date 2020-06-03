​Major regeneration plans for Radcliffe

Council leaders are drawing up ambitious plans to transform Radcliffe for generations to come – from skills and jobs to the environment and civic/leisure facilities.

They set out proposals for the short, medium and long-term regeneration of the town to encourage investment and growth. Significantly, up-front council funding will act as a lever to bring in further investment from the private sector and support bids to the Government for more funding, providing certainty and confidence for investors.

If the Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) is agreed by the council’s cabinet next Wednesday (10 June), a formal six-week consultation period with residents, businesses and all interested parties will begin on 22 June. Every household in Radcliffe will receive a leaflet about the SRF, with details of how they can have their say during the consultation.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said:

“The regeneration of Radcliffe is a top priority for us, and this strategic framework has been developed to bring major changes to Radcliffe over the next 15 years and beyond.

“Radcliffe wants and needs a new future, which brings together public and private sector – and crucially residents themselves – to make a real and substantial difference to the town and people’s lives.

“These plans are aimed at attracting new public and private

investment into the town centre, bringing in more people during the day and evening. Importantly, these proposals will be linked with the various proposals on the fringe of the town, including new housing at the former East Lancs Paper Mill site, the new secondary school and improvements to the tram stop.

“As we emerge from lockdown and recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, this will be a crucial step forward towards unlocking Radcliffe’s potential, delivering a township that the people of Radcliffe deserve and can take pride in.”

Key areas identified in the plan include:

A central public hub – with retail, offices, civic space and cafes

New leisure facilities – to sit alongside the public hub and help improve people's health

Refurbishment of Market Chambers building – providing flexible space for activities, community groups, and start-up businesses

Opening up the river – improving the river walkway and a new riverside public space

Focused retail strategy – for both the daytime and evening economy

Cultural initiatives – celebrating Radcliffe's heritage

Revised car parking strategy – with emphasis on sustainable travel such as public transport, walking and cycling

Public realm improvements – especially around the Piazza, civic spaces and key routes such as Blackburn Street

A new secondary school – news is expected shortly from the Government about the planned new secondary school. If approved, this will play a key role in improving educational attainment and providing a sense of pride in the town. It will also mean young people will not have to travel to schools outside the town

Housing – building a variety of new houses on brownfield land, including affordable homes for young families;

Infrastructure – including transport, digital technology to sustain economic growth and 'green' energy

Employment – to create job opportunities in the town centre, from small start-up businesses to larger employers

Significant funding will be required to ensure that these projects are delivered. The local authority is looking at creating a Council Investment Fund to lever in outside funding to support major investment areas including Radcliffe town centre.

Cllr Rhyse Cathcart, deputy cabinet member responsible for Radcliffe regeneration, said:

“The SRF is a new deal for Radcliffe. It’s a comprehensive set of proposals that has been drafted by listening to those who live, work and choose to spend their leisure time here. This approach recognises the importance of cross-party working to ensure that all views are considered. It is ambitious and the proposals will secure a prosperous future for Radcliffe.”