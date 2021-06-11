Queen to honour Rochdale borough Councillor with MBE

Deputy Leader of Rochdale Borough Council, Councillor Sara Rowbotham, has been awarded an MBE for services to young people in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list.

Between 2004 and 2014, Councillor Rowbotham worked for the NHS’s Rochdale Crisis Intervention Team, which is where she played a key role in supporting the victims of child sex abuse and helping to bring the perpetrators to court by highlighting the issue.

The case was depicted in the BBC mini-series Three Girls where she was played by the actress Maxine Peake. Following the screening in May 2017, a petition was started at Change.org calling for her to be formally recognised for her services to the Rochdale community. Within a few weeks the petition had gathered more than 275,000 signatures. She received a special recognition award at the 2018 NHS Heroes Awards, and was made an honorary member of the Council of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in October 2018.

Councillor Rowbotham was first elected to represent North Middleton ward in 2015, following in the footsteps of her late mother Maureen Rowbotham who was a Middleton councillor for more than a decade. Councillor Rowbotham has been deputy leader of the council since 2018 and is also the portfolio holder for climate change and sustainability. She said: “I’m really pleased to receive this award, I think it would have made my mum really proud. I didn’t ever work alone I was part of an incredible team. I’m glad we were able to raise awareness and hopefully contribute to the future safeguarding of children and young people”.

The Leader of Rochdale Borough Council, Councillor Neil Emmott said “ Congratulations to Councillor Rowbotham who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services, as recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. After years of hard work and dedication I am so pleased you have finally landed this coveted position that you very much deserve. You are an inspiration to all of us. Congratulations for your success!”

