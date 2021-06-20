Public advised not to approach wanted man from North Manchester

Police have advised the public not to approach a wanted man from North Manchester.

Lee Gorst, 33, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary that took place in Bury on Tuesday (15th June 2021).

He is also wanted on recall to prison having breached the conditions of his license following his release from prison in January 2020.

Gorst is known to have links to the North Manchester area of Greater Manchester.

Police say, “The public are advised not to approach Gorst and to contact police immediately if you have information about his whereabouts.”

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Lee Gorst is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3513 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.