Proud moment as Heywood care home scoops top award

A Heywood care home has achieved an outstanding accreditation for the high-quality dignity of care it provides its residents.

Highfield Manor, located at Manchester Road, scooped the nationally renowned Daisy Award with a stunning 97% rating.

The home provides a mixture of residential and respite care for people living with dementia. It received a good rating in the latest Care Quality Commission inspection.

Daisy Mark is an award-winning accreditation that was developed to enable care homes, hospitals and GP surgeries demonstrate they are providing high quality standards in care.

The successful scheme also ensures that good practice is celebrated, recognised and shared across the care sector.

Councillor Pat Dale, Rochdale Borough Council’s assistant cabinet member for adult care, said: “This is a wonderful achievement, for a really well-run care home, which ensures its residents have the best quality of life in a caring and dignified environment. When I recently visited the home, I was immediately struck by the personalised and professional care each resident receives from the dedicated staff. The home’s caring approach has been rightly recognised, with such a high Daisy Award rating, so a huge well done to everyone involved.”

Kelly Brown, manager at Highfield Manor, said: “We are delighted with this award, which is testament to our work ethic, a wonderful team of staff and a commitment to providing a continually high standard of care for our residents. Providing the very best dignity of care is what we aim to deliver day in day out throughout the year. As manager of the home, I am very proud of this outstanding achievement and would like to thank everyone who played their part in this success story.”

Information on the council’s services for older people can be found at www.rochdale.gov.uk/social-care-and-support

Image: Councillor Pat Dale (2nd left), the council’s assistant cabinet member for adult care, congratulates staff at Highfield Manor on the award