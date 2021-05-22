Protesters blockade McDonalds distribution centre in Heywood as they demand the restaurant chain to go ‘fully plant-based by 2025’

A group of protesters are blocking the entrance to the McDonalds distribution centre in Heywood as they demand the restaurant chain to go ‘fully plant-based by 2025’

Members of Animal Rebellion have been at the site since around 5 am this morning.

Other protests organised by the group are ongoing at the other three distribution sites for the fast-food company in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke & Coventry.

The protestors intend to blockade the site for at least 24 hours, using trucks and bamboo structures, causing significant disruption to the McDonald’s supply chain.

Animal Rebellion says that McDonald’s is just a symbol of a much bigger problem, the entire animal agriculture industry. They are calling for a transition to a plant-based food system to stop the climate crisis and end the suffering of animals.

The group are demanding that McDonald’s commits to going fully plant-based by 2025.

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year. The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”

Greater Manchester Police are in attendance, a spokesperson for the force said: “Police are aware of a demonstration currently taking place on Hareshill Road in Heywood which is preventing access to a distribution centre.

Officers are currently in attendance to maintain safety whilst facilitating the right to peaceful protest.

There is minimum disruption to the local community.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption. We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items. We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused.”

(Lead Image Credit: Animal Rebellion)