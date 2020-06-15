Primary school pupils brighten up local GP practice with colourful artwork

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the staff at Littleborough Group Practice have received a much-needed morale boost from artwork created by children at Littleborough Community Primary School.

The pictures have been used to transform every area of the practice building with colourful displays of rainbows, sunflowers, trees and butterflies filling the walls across reception and the waiting room area.

The children have also written thank you messages to show their appreciation for the practice staff who have continued to provide GP services to patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Vines, Practice Manager, said: “These have been challenging and often difficult times, with staff working around the clock to provide ongoing care to patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The messages of support and artwork from the children have truly put a smile on our faces during this difficult period. They have helped to shine a much needed light on our building when we have needed it most.

“We appreciate every piece of artwork made by the talented students and want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the children and staff at Littleborough Community Primary School for all their effort and hard work.”

Rachel Thorne, Patient Participation Group member and governor at the school, added: “The children and staff at Littleborough Community Primary School were eager to share their artwork and their positive thoughts with the local community.

“By using my link with the Group Practice and the school we have been able to share the children’s work. We are delighted it has had such an impact on the surgery for patients and staff and the children are thrilled by their reaction and their gratitude.”