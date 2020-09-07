Primary school applications in Rochdale open for parents to secure places

Parents and carers of children who are due to start primary school in September 2021 can apply for their child’s first school place from Monday 7 September.

Children born between September 1 2016 and August 31 2017 are due to start school in September 2021.

Applying for your child’s primary school place couldn’t be quicker or easier thanks to the council’s secure online application system rochdale.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Councillor Kieran Heakin, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Primary school applications are a hugely exciting moment for parents and carers as their children grow and flourish. I know people are eager for this moment, so it is vital they submit their applications by the 15 January 2021 deadline. I would really encourage people to use all four preferences; putting only one preference will not guarantee a place at that school.”

You can use your smartphone, PC or tablet and the system is open 24 hours a day seven days a week for your convenience. Changes can be made to applications until the deadline and you can also track progress, meaning you don’t have to wait for the letter to drop through the door, you will receive instant updates and notifications.

Applicants should be aware that:

You need to take time to consider four preferences that you would be happy for your child to attend, applications are not dealt with on a first some first service basis so you have time to fully consider four different schools.

We encourage parents to give four preferences for schools as we allocate places based on demand and the number of places available

You will not increase your chance of obtaining a place at any school by selecting only one preference, or the same school four times.

If you only state one preference for your child and a place cannot be offered, the council will allocate a place for your child at the next nearest school with spaces available

Preferences as less likely to be met if applications are received after the closing date so please get them in before 15 January 2019.

Our online system is easy to use, but you can call 0300 303 0340 with any questions that you may have.

The deadline for primary school applications is January 15 2021. It is important that applications are submitted before this date as late applications make securing the school of your choice much harder.

National primary school offer day will be on Friday 16 April 2021.

Secondary school admissions have been open since 1 September and will close on 2 November 2020.