Pride comes back to Rochdale

The borough of Rochdale is gearing up for its next Pride celebration.

Rochdale in Rainbows presents Pride will take place from this week, Monday 28 June to Sunday 4 July 2021, bringing a full line up of spectacular events and activities across the borough.

The raising of the LGBTQ+ Progress Flag will kick off the week and can be seen in each township area. The Mayor will raise the flag at Number 1 Riverside in Rochdale town centre with other flags being raised at Queen’s Park and Hopwood Park in Heywood; Jubilee Park in Middleton, and in Littleborough and Milnrow, along with Rochdale police station and Rochdale fire and rescue station.

The Progress flag places a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression as alongside the traditional rainbow colours it includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalised black, Asian and other ethnic minority LGBTQ+ communities, along with the colours pink, light blue and white, which represent the trans community.

Rochdale in Rainbows events include a youth service games night at Touchstones Museum in Rochdale, plus a Walk and Talk in Littleborough, along with the Proud Trust. The team at Touchstones have also been working on an ongoing project to uncover hidden narratives in the collection, researching and investigating objects and artworks that highlight LGBTQ+ connections and stories for Its latest gallery 2 exhibition – What’s Changed?.

Drag queen story time is back by popular demand and this year there is bingo night, hosted by the Vegan drag queens. Siemens, a Rochdale in Rainbows partner, has again supported and fully funded the installation of gender and sexual orientation crossing lights located at four sites in Middleton, Heywood and Rochdale town centre.

Carl Austin-Behan OBE DL, LGBTQ+ advisor to the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Rochdale in Rainbows steering group member, said: “It has been brilliant to be able to bring back Rochdale in Rainbows again this year. There are so many enthusiastic people committed to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride is a time when LGBTQ+ communities come together and reflect on how far we’ve come as well as acknowledge how much there is still to do. Happy Rochdale in Rainbows 2021.”

Councillor Susan Smith, the council’s cabinet member for communities and cooperation, said, “We’re pleased that we have been able to organise so many events, under the circumstances to bring Rochdale in Rainbows back to the borough of Rochdale, the steering group have done it again, and hope to bring a further week of events in October.

“There are lots of events to take part in, so please get involved and enjoy the opportunity to maybe even learn something new.”

For information on all Rochdale in Rainbows presents Pride events visit www.Rochdale.gov.uk/events-and-activities/events/pages/Rochdale-in-rainbows-events.aspx