Prestwich to host Black Lives Matter protest today

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place today at 5:45 today at the Longfield Centre car park. Participants will also “kneel for George Floyd” at 6pm.

The event will be socially distanced according to organisers and protestors will stand in a single marked parking bay with diagonal spacing between them. This will maintain a two metre distance. Face masks MUST be worn organisers have said at all times with the aim to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Another BLM march will take place in Bolton on Saturday. The event in Prestwich follows the mass protests in Manchester that took place last weekend.

‘Greater Manchester Police’ have been approached for a comment on the event.