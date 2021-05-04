Prestwich Library now reopening for browsing

Prestwich Library will reopen its doors for browsing tomorrow (Wed 5 May) – and Bury Library will follow next week.

Those who have missed the pleasure of choosing their books in person can visit between the hours of 1pm and 4pm, Tuesdays to Fridays.

These opening times will also apply at Bury Library, which will reopen on Wednesday 12 May. Radcliffe and Ramsbottom are already open for browsing.

In order to maintain social distancing, each library will only be able to allow a limited number of people in at any one time.

Customers will be greeted at the library entrance by a member of staff who will explain the new procedures for browsing. Customers will be asked to sanitise their hands on entry and it is compulsory to wear a face covering when visiting the library; customers will also need to provide contact details for the Track and Trace programme. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before returning to the library shelves.

All libraries will continue to offer the Order & Collect service, launched last year to enable customers to choose their books online and pick them up or return them at a designated time. This service will continue between the hours of 1pm and 4pm, Tuesdays to Fridays. To use this service, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15605

Limited public access to computers is currently available at Radcliffe, Ramsbottom and Prestwich Libraries – to book a session, contact the library directly.

During the pandemic there has been a substantial increase in the use of online library services, and these will continue to be offered. For details of the e-book, e-audio and e-magazine services visit https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15336

For youngsters, libraries also offer online Rhyme Time and Story Time sessions via their Facebook page – see https://www.facebook.com/BuryLibraries/