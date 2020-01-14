Prestwich councillor Tim Pickstone to be next Mayor of Bury

Holyrood ward councillor Tim Pickstone is to be the next Mayor of Bury for the 2020/21 municipal year.

He will take over the chains of office from Cllr Trevor Holt at the annual meeting of the council in May.

Cllr Pickstone was elected to Bury Council in 2000, representing Holyrood ward. For the last 16 years he has served as leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council. His partner Wayne Burrows will be the mayor’s consort.

Tim was born and brought up near Chorley, Lancashire and has lived in Prestwich all his adult life. His proud family association with the area dates back to c1670, with his great (7 times) grandparents Richard and Eleanor Pickstone buried in one of the oldest graves at Prestwich Parish Church.

Outside his council duties, Cllr Pickstone has worked as chief executive of the National Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors since 2006. Before this he was deputy chief executive of a Manchester-based health charity. Other roles have included serving as a non-executive director of Pennine Acute Hospitals, and as a trustee of Manchester Pride for ten years. He is vice-chair of governors at St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Prestwich.

He said: “For me there has been no greater honour than to be elected to represent my local area and it is such a privilege to be able to serve the whole borough of Bury as mayor. There is so much to celebrate about life in the six towns that make up Bury and Wayne and I are really looking forward to working with local people and organisations during the mayoral year.”