Prestwich councillor Eamonn O’Brien set to become new leader of Bury Council

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien is set to become the new leader of Bury Council.

He is being proposed to take over the top job from Cllr David Jones, who will step down as leader at the council’s annual meeting next Wednesday (20 May).

Cllr O’Brien has represented St Mary’s ward in Prestwich since 2014 and has been cabinet member for finance and housing since 2017.

He said: “It would be a great honour to become leader of the council in the borough where I was born, educated and have lived all my life.

“This is a time of great challenge. Coronavirus has changed all our lives – in our neighbourhoods, our public services, and in our business community.

“If elected, I will work with all our partners to take the borough through these uncertain times and ensure Bury is an even better place for all its residents and businesses in the months and years to come.”

Cllr O’Brien added: “I would like to thank Councillor David Jones for his service to our borough during his time as leader. His steady hand and level head have been invaluable during an enormously difficult time.

“I am pleased that he has agreed to stay on as a member of the cabinet. He will be bringing his considerable experience around emergency planning to help us continue our efforts to combat the impact of the coronavirus, ensuring we remain fully prepared as we go forward and building on the success of our community hubs model.”

Cllr Jones said: “I had planned for some time to step down as leader, and the annual meeting is the appropriate time to do so. We have faced unprecedented challenges recently, and I have been proud to lead a borough of wonderful people and professionals from all walks of life in getting through the worst of this crisis. I wish the new leader of the council the very best in their plans to rebuild and renew our borough and our economy through the next phase of the recovery.”