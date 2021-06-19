Prestwich Carnival has been postponed to 2022

Prestwich Carnival has been postponed this summer due to the delay in the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The very popular event last took place in 2019 and was scheduled to take place on the weekend of the 14th & 15th of August this year.

Although, it was decided earlier this week that the event wouldn’t take place, as the delay in coronavirus restrictions being eased would impact the planning process for the event.

A statement from the carnival committee, released on Saturday said: “The carnival committee had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Prestwich Carnival to 2022.

We have held on in the hope we could put on the event this year. The delay to restrictions being lifted and their impact on planning a mass community event has just become a task too difficult for us to navigate.

We are committed to putting on a safe, high-quality event and anything less would be a disservice to our community.

It is our hope to return bigger and better in 2022. Thank you for your continued support. We hope that together, we could put on an event to remember next year!”

A provisional date for the 2022 carnival has been set as the 25th & 26th of June.

(Lead Image Credit: Roch Valley Radio)