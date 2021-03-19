Powercut in Heywood affecting hundreds of homes – LIVE updates

A power cut in Heywood is affecting hundreds of homes this afternoon
Electricity North West first reported the loss of power shortly after 4 pm.
232 customers were initially are affected.
In an update at 4.45 pm, ELNW told Roch Valley Radio: “We’ve had an update from our fault department, everyone should be back on supply. Any issues, advise to call 105.”
