Powercut in Heywood affecting hundreds of homes – LIVE updates

March 19, 2021
A power cut in Heywood is affecting hundreds of homes this afternoon

Electricity North West first reported the loss of power shortly after 4 pm.

232 customers were initially are affected.

In an update at 4.45 pm, ELNW told Roch Valley Radio: “We’ve had an update from our fault department, everyone should be back on supply. Any issues, advise to call 105.”

Adam Clark
Community, Heywood

