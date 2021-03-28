Police searching for a man following a robbery in Bury

Police in Bury are appealing for information after a robbery at a house in the Prestwich earlier today.

Officers were called at 8.55am on Sunday 28 March to a report of a woman in her 70s returning to an address on Rectory Green after receiving her COVID jab and being robbed of her mobile phone and bank card by a man.

The woman wasn’t injured but was left understandably shaken.

A short time later a man, believed to be the offender, was seen by officers on Bury New Road and a chase ensued during which the man resisted arrest from officers, a Taser was deployed and a baton was used.

The man received a head wound before making off from police. His whereabouts is now unknown.

Officers have released images of a man whose welfare they are concerned for and who they are also keen to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury CID on 0161 856 8078 quoting incident 795 of 28/03/2021. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.