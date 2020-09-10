Police say they’ve found a body in the search for a missing teenager from Bury

Greater Manchester Police say they’ve sadly found a body during the search for a missing teenager from Bury.

17-year-old, Matthew Young was last seen on Broad Street, Bury at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday 9 September 2020.

In an earlier appeal to the public, GMP said: “Matthew failed to return home after attending college for the day which is out of character for him.”

They also added that Officers were “becoming increasingly concerned” for the teenager’s welfare.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.