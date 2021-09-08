Police issue urgent appeal for 80-year-old missing Rochdale woman

Greater Manchester Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing woman from Rochdale.

Emily O’Rourke, aged 80 was last spotted heading onto Yorkshire Street at around 12:30 pm this afternoon (Wednesday 8th September)

She’s described as white, 5’5″, of slim build with long grey hair, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt and white/black trainers.

She may have also taken a small black coat and a black handbag.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Emily and want to make sure she’s safe and well.

Anyone with information about Emily’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote log reference 2053 of 08/09/2021.