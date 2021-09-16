UPDATED: Police issue appeal for missing 81-year-old man from Littleborough

UPDATE: A GMP spokesperson said shortly before 5pm today (16th September):”Thank you to all those who shared our appeal for missing man Christopher Wilkinson. We’re pleased to say he has been found safe and well.”

Police have issued an appeal for a missing 81-year-old man from Littleborough.

Christopher Wilkinson was last seen at Village News on Harehill Road, Littleborough, at around 6.15 am today (16 September 2021).

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a silver reflective strip, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He also has a black bicycle helmet and a black bicycle.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Christopher and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Christopher Wilkinson’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 8680.

(Lead Image Credit: GMP Rochdale)