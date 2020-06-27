Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in the Chadderton area of Oldham have made an arrest.

Officers yesterday (Friday 26 June 2020) arrested a 19-year-old man from Oldham on suspicion of rape. He has been questioned by detectives and has since been released on bail with conditions.

The arrest is in relation to an incident at around 9pm on Sunday 21 June 2020 when a 15-year-old girl was walking through Chadderton Hall Park before being raped.

Enquiries since the investigation began have helped detectives have an improved understanding of the circumstances of the incident and it is now believed that the offender was known to the victim.

Police aren’t looking for further suspects at this time and a visible police presence will remain in the area.

Detective Sergeant Alex Wilkinson, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “I’d firstly like to commend the bravery of the victim in this case, whom our specialist officers have been closely supporting and working with since the incident was first reported to us and continue to do so.

“We have been provided with further information during the week which has led us to making an arrest but our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I’d also like to thank the response of the public who heeded our appeal and have inundated us with information. It is encouraging to know the community can be so responsive when these shocking – but thankfully rare – instances arise.

“I am aware, however, that some rumours have been circulated on social media about the incident and I ask the public that they refrain from sharing those while this investigation remains active.”