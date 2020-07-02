Police investigating drugs supply have raided six properties across Rochdale and Heywood.

Warrants were executed at premises on Gregge Street, Kay Street and Tonge Street, Heywood and on Rouse Street, Newlands Avenue and Clement Royds Street, Rochdale around 6.30am this morning (Thursday 2 July 2020).

A cannabis farm was discovered at the address on Rouse Street in Rochdale along with a significant quantity of heroin.

A shotgun, hand grenade and a quantity of cannabis was recovered from the address on Tonge Street, Heywood.

The Royal Logistics Corps carried out a controlled detonation of the grenade.

Nine people aged between 21 and 58 were arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Modern Slavery Act, Misuse of Drugs Act and the Firearms Act.

They remain in custody for questioning.

The raids were led by officers from the Heywood Neighbourhood and Rochdale Challenger organised crime teams.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Heywood, John Cesarz, part of GMP’s Rochdale Borough said: “Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have this morning disrupted a large drugs supply chain and brought nine people in for questioning.

“As well as disrupting drugs supply, today’s operation also targeted the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Suffice to say drug dealers have an utter disregard for anything but their own profit margins and will think nothing of targeting the most vulnerable in our society to further their aims.

“This often includes the practice of cuckooing, where criminals integrate themselves into a household by means of threats and manipulation before using the property as a base for criminality.

“Today’s operation would not have been possible without the support and co-operation of the local community.

“With the continued help of the people of Heywood and the wider Rochdale borough, we can eliminate illegal drugs from our streets and reduce the risk of vulnerable people being drawn into criminality.

“If you believe that drugs are being sold in your community, or believe a child or vulnerable adult to be at risk criminal exploitation, then please contact police immediately.”

Call police on 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.