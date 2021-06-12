UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help to trace a man following an incident in Heywood

UPDATE: The man has been located by police and is safe and well.

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with an incident believed to have taken place in Heywood on Wednesday (9 June), at around 5:20pm.

He’s described as a white male, aged between 20-25, of slim build with blonde coloured hair, and was last seen wearing a grey coloured T-shirt, and dark shorts.

Detective Sergeant Tim O’Callaghan from GMP’s Rochdale District said: “We’ve very keen to find out who this man is, and also his current whereabouts.

We also want to stress there is nothing to suggest he’s done anything wrong, but we do have some concerns about his welfare, and would like to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about where he may be, should contact police on 0161 856 4668.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.