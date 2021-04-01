Police are appealing for witnesses after a man stole a quantity of money from a bank in Middleton

Police in Rochdale are appealing for witnesses after a man stole a quantity of money from a bank in Middleton.

Police were called at 11.15am to Long Street, Middleton, earlier today (Thursday 1 April 2021) to reports a man was armed and making threats in a bank.

The man then stole a quantity of cash from Barclays Bank before making off on foot.

GMP say enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Matthew Hamer said: “A man entered the bank with a note and making threats, and demanding money – he then made off with a quantity of cash.

“He is described as a white male, wearing dark grey cargo pants, black body warmer, long-sleeved black top, black woolly hat, blue surgical mask and an orange high-visibility jacket.”

Anyone with information should contact Rochdale CID on 0161 856 4668, the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or make a report via the GMP website, quoting 1091-01042021

(Lead Image Credit: Google)