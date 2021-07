Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the family of a man from the Rochdale area.

Clive Burgess, aged 64, passed away at home on Middleton Road, Heywood on Thursday 22 July 2021.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about Clive’s next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Rochdale on 0161 856 8565.

